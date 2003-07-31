5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water balloon is released from a stationary hot air balloon that is 100 meters above the ground as shown below. The water balloon is released with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s at an angle of 30.0° from the horizontal. Calculate the magnitude of the velocity of the water balloon at the instant it lands.
A water balloon is released from a stationary hot air balloon that is 100 meters above the ground as shown below. The water balloon is released with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s at an angle of 30.0° from the horizontal. Calculate the magnitude of the velocity of the water balloon at the instant it lands.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
55.0 m/s
B
46.7 m/s
C
35.3 m/s
D
25.8 m/s