15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An advertising sign of mass 2 kg hangs from the right end of a uniform aluminum bar. The bar of mass 8 kg and length 2 m, held in equilibrium, is attached to a wall by a supporting cord, as shown in the image. Find the tension in the cord.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.0 N
B
67.9 N
C
6.93 N
D
118 N
E
39.2 N