13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 500 g solid cylinder with a diameter of 12.0 cm is rolled down from rest on an inclined plane which is 1.5 m long and making an angle of 30 degrees with the horizontal. It reaches the bottom of the slope without slipping. Determine the ratio of its rotational kinetic energy to total kinetic energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
1/2
C
1/3
D
3/4