18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorcycle rider blows a whistle as he rides towards a stationary observer at 65 km/h. The whistle emits a 2.5 kHz frequency wave, and the speed of sound in the air at that instant is 342 m/s. Determine the frequency heard by the observer.
A motorcycle rider blows a whistle as he rides towards a stationary observer at 65 km/h. The whistle emits a 2.5 kHz frequency wave, and the speed of sound in the air at that instant is 342 m/s. Determine the frequency heard by the observer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3090 Hz
B
3.09 Hz
C
2640 Hz
D
2370 Hz