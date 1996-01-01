18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A whistle (supplied by a stream of air) emitting sound at 3.0 kHz is fixed to a 1.6 m from the axis of a rotating blade. The blade spins in a horizontal circle at 360 rpm. If the sound undergoes the Doppler effect, work out the greatest and least frequencies detected by an observer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f+ = 3640 Hz
f- = 2550 Hz
B
f+ = 3640 Hz
f- = 3530 Hz
C
f+ = 3530Hz
f- = 2470 Hz
D
f+ = 3530 Hz
f- = 2550 Hz
