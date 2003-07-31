5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
You play a game with your friends, for which you are to throw a disc on the top of a rocky mound from a certain distance. During your turn, the disc is launched upward at an angle of 35° to the horizontal and lands on the top edge of a rocky mound that is 36 m away. The launching speed of the ball is 24.0 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, find the height of the rocky mound.
You play a game with your friends, for which you are to throw a disc on the top of a rocky mound from a certain distance. During your turn, the disc is launched upward at an angle of 35° to the horizontal and lands on the top edge of a rocky mound that is 36 m away. The launching speed of the ball is 24.0 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, find the height of the rocky mound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
46.11 m
B
41.61 m
C
8.97 m
D
8.79 m