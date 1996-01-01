2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer claims to have made a very fast toy truck.
Do you think the acceleration is constant (make a sketch of a velocity-time graph of the toy's velocity (in m/s) as a function of time)? What is the average acceleration of the toy at (i) 0 and 1.5 s; (ii) 1.5 and 12 s (iii) 12 and 25 s?
An engineer claims to have made a very fast toy truck.
Do you think the acceleration is constant (make a sketch of a velocity-time graph of the toy's velocity (in m/s) as a function of time)? What is the average acceleration of the toy at (i) 0 and 1.5 s; (ii) 1.5 and 12 s (iii) 12 and 25 s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acceleration is not constant; aav-i = 10 m/s2
aav-ii = 5.98 m/s2
aav-iii = 0.477 m/s2
aav-ii = 5.98 m/s2
aav-iii = 0.477 m/s2
B
Acceleration is not constant; aav-i = 10 m/s2
aav-ii = 14.5 m/s2
aav-iii = 0.752 m/s2
aav-ii = 14.5 m/s2
aav-iii = 0.752 m/s2
C
Acceleration is constant; aav-i = 10 m/s2
aav-ii = 10 m/s2
aav-iii = 10 m/s2
aav-ii = 10 m/s2
aav-iii = 10 m/s2
D
Acceleration is constant; aav-i = 7.52 m/s2
aav-ii = 7.52 m/s2
aav-iii = 7.52 m/s2
aav-ii = 7.52 m/s2
aav-iii = 7.52 m/s2