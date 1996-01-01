2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bicycle is coasting down the road in a straight line parallel to the x-axis. The image below represents the bicycle's velocity function. Determine the average speed and average velocity of the bicycle for the first 4.5 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sag = 5.5 m/s
vag = 2.44 m/s
vag = 2.44 m/s
B
sag = 5.5 m/s
vag = 5.5 m/s
vag = 5.5 m/s
C
sag = 5.7 m/s
vag = 1.75m/s
vag = 1.75m/s
D
sag = 5.7 m/s
vag = 5.7 m/s
vag = 5.7 m/s