5PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are using high-speed motion pictures at 3200 frames/second to analyze a projectile launched from a toy gun at a nearly vertical angle. The projectile has 20 g and is 5 cm long. You generate the graph shown below using data from the motion pictures. From the graph, when is the acceleration of the projectile zero?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
t ≥ 0 ms
B
t ≥ 150 ms
C
t ≥ 75 ms
D
t ≥ 325 ms
E
The acceleration is never equal to zero