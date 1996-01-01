22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student heats a vessel enclosing argon gas. During this process, argon absorbs an amount Q0 of heat energy and expands at constant pressure. Find the percentage of heat energy involved in the expansion work of argon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20 %
B
40 %
C
60 %
D
80 %