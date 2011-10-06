In brachytherapy, a sealed source of radium 226 is used to deliver a radiation dose to a certain tumor. Radium-226 has a half-life of 1600 years and decays by producing radon 222 and an alpha particle. i) Calculate the decay constant of radium-226. A patient needs a dose of 20 mCi to treat his cancer. ii) Calculate the mass of radium designed to be swallowed by the patient. iii) Calculate the rate of emission of alpha particles for a 1 μg sample of radium-226.