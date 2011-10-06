1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Introduction to Units
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radioactive iodine (I-131) is used to treat certain types of thyroid gland cancer. A patient receives a 250 mCi dose of iodine. Calculate the activity of iodine 30 days after getting radioactive therapy. The activity of a sample of iodine decays over time, with a half-life of 8.07 days.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.6 mCi
B
8.3 mCi
C
19 mCi
D
229 mCi