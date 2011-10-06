1. Intro to Physics Units
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decay of rubidium 87 (Rb) is employed to estimate the age of a very old mineral sample containing 3.25 g of Rb. i) Calculate the number of radioactive disintegrations per second within this sample if Rb has a half-life of 4.92×1010 years. ii) Express the activity of this sample in Ci.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.00 × 104 disintegrations/s
ii) 2.70 × 10-7 Ci
B
i) 1.00 × 104 disintegrations/s
ii) 3.70 × 106 Ci
C
i) 1.00 × 107 disintegrations/s
ii) 2.70 × 10-4 Ci
D
i) 1.00 × 107 disintegrations/s
ii) 3.70 × 103 Ci
