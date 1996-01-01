18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A longitudinal sound wave generated by an ultrasonic emitter travels along a 3.50 m copper rod in 1.00 ms. The volume of the rod is 1.116 × 10-4 m3 and its mass is 1.00 kg. What is Young's modulus (Y) for copper?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Y= 3.11 × 107 Pa
B
Y= 3.11 × 1011 Pa
C
Y= 1.09 × 107 Pa
D
Y= 1.09 × 1011 Pa