7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A basketball fan is watching a basketball game on his TV. The TV speaker generates sound waves of 1.2 kHz. The displacement amplitude of the air molecules' vibrations caused by the sound waves is equal to 1.0 × 10-8 m and the pressure amplitude is equal to 3.1 × 10-2 Pa. Find the wavelength (λ) of the waves.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 3.50 ×10-3 m
B
λ = 0.286 m
C
λ = 3.50 m
D
λ = 285 m