A rook of mass 15 g is placed smoothly on the open "e-file" of a chessboard. The chess board is a square with a side of 50 cm. Consider the e-file line as being in the vertical position. i) Calculate the maximum vertical uncertainty of the rook's position. ii) Calculate the minimum uncertainty in the vertical velocity of the rook. iii) What would be the maximum duration for which the rook could stay on the chessboard?