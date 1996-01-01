21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylinder in an Otto cycle engine in a ship has a volume of 1828 liters. The cylinder sucks in the air from the atmosphere at sea level at a temperature of 15°C. Assuming the air contains 78% nitrogen, calculate the number of nitrogen molecules in the cylinder when the cylinder has sucked maximum capacity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.66 × 1025
B
1.03 × 1025
C
60.3 × 1025
D
3.63 × 1025