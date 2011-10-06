1. Intro to Physics Units
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
An O2 molecule undergoes a transition from l = 2 to l = 3 rotational levels by absorbing a photon. Calculate the wavelength of the absorbed photon if the moment of inertia of the O2 molecule is 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.16 nm
B
1.26 μm
C
1.16 mm
D
11.6 μm