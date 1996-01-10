1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
The spacing between two nitrogen atoms in an N2 molecule is 0.130 nm. Consider an axis which is a perpendicular bisector of the line joining the centre of gravity of both atoms each having a mass of 2.32 × 10-26 kg. Determine the moment of inertia about this axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.96 × 10 -46 kg•m2
B
1.96 × 10 -45 kg•m2
C
1.86 × 10 -44 kg•m2
D
19.6 × 10 -45 kg•m2