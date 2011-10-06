1. Intro to Physics Units
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of carbon-14 (), a radioactive isotope of carbon, is used to determine the age of organic materials. The atomic mass of carbon-14 is about 14.003241 u. Find i) the mass defect (Δm), ii) the total binding energy (EB), and ii) the binding energy per nucleon of carbon-14.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Δm = 0.113029 u
ii) EB = 105 MeV
iii) 7.5 MeV
B
i) Δm =0.144035 u
ii) EB = 525 MeV
iii) 38 MeV
C
i) Δm = 0.678174 u
ii) EB = 630 MeV
iii) 45 MeV
D
i) Δm = 2.01649 u
ii) EB = 212 MeV
iii) 35 MeV
