8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student created a device that rotated a 25-gram sphere attached to a cord in a 45-cm-radius vertical circular motion. At its highest position, the sphere's speed is 2.5 m/s, and at its lowest position, it is 5.6 m/s. Calculate the gravitational force on the sphere at the highest and lowest points and write your answer in unit vector notation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At the highest point F= -0.25 N ĵ
B
At the highest point F= -0.25 N ĵ
C
At the highest point F= +0.25 N ĵ
D
At the highest point F= +0.25 N ĵ
