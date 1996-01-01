36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
A meteor streaks through the Earth's atmosphere, covering 80 km in 500 μs. On Earth, an observer observes it through a telescope. According to the meteor, how long does the journey through Earth's atmosphere take?
A meteor streaks through the Earth's atmosphere, covering 80 km in 500 μs. On Earth, an observer observes it through a telescope. According to the meteor, how long does the journey through Earth's atmosphere take?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
323μs
B
234μs
C
423μs
D
400μs