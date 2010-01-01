36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mode-locked fiber laser emits pulses at a wavelength of 1480 nm. Consider a laser pulse that propagates through a photonic crystal waveguide with a bandwidth of 1.8 GHz. Determine the number of oscillations within the minimum pulse duration that can propagate through the waveguide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.4 × 103 oscillations
B
1.1 × 105 oscillations
C
2.8 × 106 oscillations
D
5.6 × 107 oscillations