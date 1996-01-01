A typical adult human loses heat to the environment through several mechanisms, including radiation, conduction, and convection. However, sweating is one of the most effective ways to cool down the body on a hot day. Suppose a person is sweating profusely and producing 50 ml of sweat per hour, and the sweat evaporates from the skin's surface, carrying away heat from the body. If the heat of vaporization of water at room temperature is 2.4 × 106 J/kg, calculate the rate at which heat energy (in J/s) is removed from the body due to the evaporation of sweat.