Liquid helium is used in superconductivity research to cool superconducting materials below their critical temperature, allowing them to conduct electricity with zero resistance. The liquid helium is stored in a vacuum-insulated container designed to store liquid helium at ultra-low temperatures, typically below -269°C (4 K). It is made of a double-walled stainless steel vessel with an evacuated space in between the walls to minimize heat transfer. The helium container is equipped with a pressure relief valve and a liquid helium withdrawal system. Consider a cylindrical container with a cross-sectional area of 0.015 m2 and a length of 0.25 m. The effective emissivity between the inner vessel containing liquid helium and the radiation shield is 0.2. Liquid helium has a density of 125 kg/m3 and a heat of vaporization of 2.1 × 104 J/kg. Determine the mass of liquid helium inside the completely filled cylinder.
Liquid helium is used in superconductivity research to cool superconducting materials below their critical temperature, allowing them to conduct electricity with zero resistance. The liquid helium is stored in a vacuum-insulated container designed to store liquid helium at ultra-low temperatures, typically below -269°C (4 K). It is made of a double-walled stainless steel vessel with an evacuated space in between the walls to minimize heat transfer. The helium container is equipped with a pressure relief valve and a liquid helium withdrawal system. Consider a cylindrical container with a cross-sectional area of 0.015 m2 and a length of 0.25 m. The effective emissivity between the inner vessel containing liquid helium and the radiation shield is 0.2. Liquid helium has a density of 125 kg/m3 and a heat of vaporization of 2.1 × 104 J/kg. Determine the mass of liquid helium inside the completely filled cylinder.