Liquid helium is used in superconductivity research to cool superconducting materials below their critical temperature, allowing them to conduct electricity with zero resistance. The liquid helium is stored in a vacuum-insulated container designed to store liquid helium at ultra-low temperatures, typically below -269°C (4 K). It is made of a double-walled stainless steel vessel with an evacuated space in between the walls to minimize heat transfer. The helium container is equipped with a pressure relief valve and a liquid helium withdrawal system. Consider a cylindrical container with a cross-sectional area of 0.015 m2 and a length of 0.25 m. The effective emissivity between the inner vessel containing liquid helium and the radiation shield is 0.2. Liquid helium has a density of 125 kg/m3 and a heat of vaporization of 2.1 × 104 J/kg. Determine the mass of liquid helium inside the completely filled cylinder.