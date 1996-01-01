20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.5 m in diameter and 35 cm deep glass vessel is filled with ethyl alcohol. Heat is supplied at an average rate of 450 W/m2. Find the time required to raise the temperature of the ethyl alcohol from 25°C to 40°C if all the heat is absorbed by the ethyl alcohol. Assume there is no heat loss to surroundings.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.8 h
B
6.1 h
C
7.9 h
D
1.7 h