2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A football on Earth, where the acceleration due to gravity is g, is kicked vertically upward by player so that it returns to its starting point after 10.0 s. What is the maximum height reached by the football?
A football on Earth, where the acceleration due to gravity is g, is kicked vertically upward by player so that it returns to its starting point after 10.0 s. What is the maximum height reached by the football?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
490 m
B
122.5 m
C
112.5 m
D
132.5 m