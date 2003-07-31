5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
An archer shoots an arrow at a target that is level with the arrow at release. The arrow is shot at an angle of 30.0° above the horizontal and hits the target 70.0 m away. Calculate the initial speed of the arrow.
An archer shoots an arrow at a target that is level with the arrow at release. The arrow is shot at an angle of 30.0° above the horizontal and hits the target 70.0 m away. Calculate the initial speed of the arrow.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.0 m/s
B
24.5 m/s
C
28.1 m/s
D
32.0 m/s