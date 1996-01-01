24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A -5.00 nC charge is placed at (3.0 cm, 1.5 cm) on an x-y plane. Determine the coordinates of a point where the electric field is (-15000i + 17000j) N/C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(3.0 cm, 3.4 cm)
B
(6.0 cm, 4.9 cm)
C
(0 cm, 4.9 cm)
D
(6.0 cm, - 1.9 cm)