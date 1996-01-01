27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hospital that consumes 50,000 kWh of electrical energy monthly. Given that the supply voltage to the hospital is 230 V, calculate the average current flowing through the hospital's power line.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
285 A
B
302 A
C
321 A
D
350 A