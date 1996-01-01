An athlete is practicing rowing in a river that is 50.0 m wide. The river's current flows at 0.80 m/s. The athlete can row with a speed of 2.50 m/s relative to the water. If the athlete starts from one bank and rows directly across to the other side, determine the time it takes to reach the opposite bank and the distance downstream where the athlete lands, assuming the athlete initially aims to land directly opposite the starting point as shown.