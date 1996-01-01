21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Create a question depicting a practical scenario for the following equation: p2 = 500 cm3/150 cm3× 1 × 3.5 atm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume of a gas decreases from 500 cm3 to 150 cm3 as it undergoes isothermal compression. Determine the final pressure of the gas if its initial pressure is 3.5 atm.
B
The volume of a gas decreases from 500 cm3 to 150 cm3 as it undergoes isobaric compression. Determine the final pressure of the gas if its initial pressure is 3.5 atm.
C
The volume of a gas increases from 150 cm3 to 500 cm3 as it undergoes isothermal expansion. Determine the final pressure of the gas if its initial pressure is 3.5 atm.
D
The volume of a gas increases from 150 cm3 to 500 cm3 as it undergoes isobaric expansion. Determine the final pressure of the gas if its initial pressure is 3.5 atm.