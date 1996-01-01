8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a smooth floor, a ballet dancer weighing 50 kg is spinning at 3.0 rotations per second while holding outstretched arms. 1.80 meters is the distance from one hand to the other. The average hand weighs about 1.50 percent of the body, per biometric studies. How much force must be applied horizontally by her wrist on her hand?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.4 N
B
36.8 N
C
240. N
D
480. N