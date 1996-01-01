A paper clip of mass 2 g is placed 6 cm from the axis of rotation of a spin coater. The coefficient of static and kinetic friction between the paperclip and the spin coater surface is µ s =0.95 and µ k = 0.64, respectively. The spin coater starts from rest and accelerates until it reaches a speed of 20 rpm. Identify the maximum angular velocity, and assess whether the paperclip will stay on the spin coater or slide off.