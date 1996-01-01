8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A paper clip of mass 2 g is placed 6 cm from the axis of rotation of a spin coater. The coefficient of static and kinetic friction between the paperclip and the spin coater surface is µs =0.95 and µk = 0.64, respectively. The spin coater starts from rest and accelerates until it reaches a speed of 20 rpm. Identify the maximum angular velocity, and assess whether the paperclip will stay on the spin coater or slide off.
A
114.4 rpm, won't slide off
B
168.2 rpm ,slide off
C
88.4 rpm, slide off
D
118.9 rpm, won't slide off