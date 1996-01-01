8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The merry-go-round at an amusement park is made up of a vertical center shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached to it at the top. The top end of a 7.00 m long cable is attached to an arm, 4.00 m from the central shaft and suspends a seat from the lower end. If the cable holding a seat makes a 60.0° angle with the vertical, find the duration of one swing revolution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.19 s
B
4.19 s
C
5.19 s
D
4.82 s