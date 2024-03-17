A luggage cart with mass ﻿ m m m﻿ is placed on an airport's moving walkway moving at speed ﻿ v v v﻿. The kinetic friction coefficient between the cart and walkway is ﻿ μ k \mu_{k} μk​﻿ . Over time ﻿ t t t﻿, the cart stops moving relative to the walkway, traveling distance ﻿ d = 1 2 v 2 μ k g d=\frac12\frac{v^2}{\mu_{k}g} d=21​μk​gv2​﻿ . How much of the work done by the walkway's motor is used against friction and how much to accelerate the luggage?