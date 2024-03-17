9. Work & Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A luggage cart with mass m is placed on an airport's moving walkway moving at speed v. The kinetic friction coefficient between the cart and walkway is μk . Over time t, the cart stops moving relative to the walkway, traveling distance d=21μkgv2 . How much of the work done by the walkway's motor is used against friction and how much to accelerate the luggage?
