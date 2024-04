A luggage cart with mass  m m m is placed on an airport's moving walkway moving at speed  v v v. The kinetic friction coefficient between the cart and walkway is  μ k \mu_{k} μk​ . Over time  t t t, the cart stops moving relative to the walkway, traveling distance  d = 1 2 v 2 μ k g d=\frac12\frac{v^2}{\mu_{k}g} d=21​μk​gv2​ . How much of the work done by the walkway's motor is used against friction and how much to accelerate the luggage?