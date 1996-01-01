9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car is being pulled by a tow truck along a straight road. The tow truck exerts a constant force F = (250 î + 150 ĵ) N on the car as it moves along the road. If the car experiences a displacement d = (120 î + 80 ĵ) m, determine the work done by the tow truck using: (i) W = Fd cosθ ; (ii) W = Fxdx + Fydy .
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 38×103 J, ii. 38×103 J
B
i. 38×103 J, ii. 42×103 J
C
i. 42×103 J, ii. 42×103 J
D
i. 36×103 J, ii. 36×103 J