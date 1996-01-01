A car is being pulled by a tow truck along a straight road. The tow truck exerts a constant force ﻿ F → \overrightarrow{F} F ﻿ = (250 î + 150 ĵ) N on the car as it moves along the road. If the car experiences a displacement ﻿ d → \overrightarrow{d} d ﻿ = (120 î + 80 ĵ) m, determine the work done by the tow truck using: (i) W = Fd cosθ ; (ii) W = F x d x + F y d y .