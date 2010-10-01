9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite of mass 1200 kg was initially at rest in space at 14000 km above the Mars' surface. Suddenly, it fell vertically down to Mars. Calculate the work done by the force of gravity in moving the satellite to Mars' surface from its initial position. (Assume the mass and radius of Mars are 6.4 x 1023 kg and 3.4 x 106 m, respectively.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.2 x 107 J
B
1.2 x 1010 J
C
1.2 x 1032 J
D
1.1 x 1044 J