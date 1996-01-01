23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mechanical engineer designed a thermal engine that operates using the cycle shown in the figure below. Determine i) the heat extracted (QH) from the heat source ii) and the thermal efficiency (η)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 120 J ; ii) 13 %
B
i) 120 J ; ii) 15 %
C
i) 160 J ; ii) 13 %
D
i) 160 J ; ii) 15 %