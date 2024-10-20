In an experiment, a rectangular wire loop was pulled horizontally through a uniform magnetic field B produced by Helmholtz coils. The speed of the loop 'ν' and the induced EMF 'ε' were measured simultaneously using a motion sensor and a voltmeter. The data analysis provided the following best-fit equation for the relationship between ε and ν: ε = 0.26v. Calculate the percentage error between the slope obtained from the best-fit equation and the theoretical slope if B = 0.12 T, number of turns, N = 40, and the average of inside and outside widths of the coil, ℓ = 0.05m.