7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete of mass m is ice skating on an icy frictionless lake on a windy day. The athlete stops pushing when she reaches, at time t0, a horizontal velocity of VA. She continues to slide in the horizontal direction while the drag force decreases her speed. Assume the cross-sectional area of the athlete is A. Derive the expression of the athlete's horizontal velocity as a function of time.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = vA / {1+[CρvA(t-t0)]/2m}
B
vx = 1 / {1+[CρvA(t-t0)]/m}
C
vx = vA / {1+2m/[CρvA(t-t0)]}
D
vx = vA / {2m/[CρvA(t-t0)]}