7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.0 g ball with a radius of 2.5 mm is fired horizontally with an initial speed of 5.0 m/s in a viscous honey medium (η = 57.4 Pa•s). Calculate the total horizontal distance traveled by the ball. Neglect the gravitational force.
A 5.0 g ball with a radius of 2.5 mm is fired horizontally with an initial speed of 5.0 m/s in a viscous honey medium (η = 57.4 Pa•s). Calculate the total horizontal distance traveled by the ball. Neglect the gravitational force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.92 cm
B
2.9 cm
C
5.5 cm
D
17.3 cm