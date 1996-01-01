12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wind turbine of diameter 1200 mm spins at an angular velocity ω = [8.0 - (1/4)t2] rad/s, where t is measured in seconds. Find the turbine's angular acceleration at t = 6.0 s.
A wind turbine of diameter 1200 mm spins at an angular velocity ω = [8.0 - (1/4)t2] rad/s, where t is measured in seconds. Find the turbine's angular acceleration at t = 6.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.7 rad/s2
B
- 146 rad/s2
C
- 3.0 rad/s2
D
7 rad/s2