12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sprocket has a circumference of 56.55 cm measured along the teeth tips. The angular velocity of the sprocket is modeled by ω = [6.0 + (1/6)t²] rad/s , where the units of t is s. Determine the tangential acceleration at the tip of a tooth on the sprocket when t = 9.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 m/s2
B
0.54 m/s2
C
0.81 m/s2
D
0.27 m/s2