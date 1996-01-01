A toy Ferris wheel spins such that its angular position follows the equation θ(t) = X + Yt - Zt3, where θ is measured in radians, t is measured in seconds, and X, Y, and Z are constants. At t = 0, the angular position of the wheel is θ = π/2 while the angular velocity is 1.70 rad/s. At another instance of time, t = 2.20 s, the wheel has an angular acceleration of 0.875 rad/s2. Determine the values of X, Y, and Z and indicate their units.