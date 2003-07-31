5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Seeds of Hum crepitans have launch velocities as high as 70 m/s. in the seed explosive mechanism of dispersal. A seed with this observed speed is fired from a level ground at 22.3° above the horizontal. Assuming negligible air resistance, what is the maximum height reached above the ground?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
71.5 m
B
190 m
C
36.1 m
D
214 m