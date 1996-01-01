4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a car travels northward at 60 mph while encountering a gusty wind from the northwest at an average speed of 20 mph, determine the car's velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
magnitude = 48 mph, direction = 73° north of east
B
magnitude = 48 mph, direction = 79° east of north
C
magnitude = 76 mph, direction = 73° north of east
D
magnitude = 76 mph, direction = 79° east of north