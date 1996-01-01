4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A passenger on a moving train is walking towards the front of the train at a speed of 1.5 m/s. Simultaneously, the train is traveling forward at 20 m/s. i) Determine the passenger's velocity relative to the ground. ii) If the passenger walks towards the train's rear, find their velocity relative to the ground.
A passenger on a moving train is walking towards the front of the train at a speed of 1.5 m/s. Simultaneously, the train is traveling forward at 20 m/s. i) Determine the passenger's velocity relative to the ground. ii) If the passenger walks towards the train's rear, find their velocity relative to the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. (1.50 m/s)î, ii. (18.5 m/s)î
B
i. (1.50 m/s)î, ii. (20.0 m/s)î
C
i. (21.5 m/s)î, ii. (18.5 m/s)î.
D
i. (21.5 m/s)î, ii. (20.0 m/s)î