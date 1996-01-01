36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
A potential barrier has a square geometry. Its length is 0.32 nm, and its energy is 36 eV. An electron with an initial kinetic energy of 28 eV is shot toward the barrier. i) Determine the probability of the electron tunneling through the barrier. ii) A neutron is shot toward the barrier with the same initial kinetic energy. Determine the probability that it will tunnel through the barrier.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.632
ii) 9.38
B
i) 0.00026
ii) 0
C
i) 0
ii) 0
D
i) 0.00026
ii) 0.00026
