4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boat is traveling eastward across a river with a speed of 40 mph relative to the water. Simultaneously, the river is flowing southward at a speed of 5 mph. If no corrective measures are taken, how much will the boat drift from its intended position over 18 minutes?
A boat is traveling eastward across a river with a speed of 40 mph relative to the water. Simultaneously, the river is flowing southward at a speed of 5 mph. If no corrective measures are taken, how much will the boat drift from its intended position over 18 minutes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 miles
B
2.7 miles
C
3.5 miles
D
4.0 miles